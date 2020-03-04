Overview

Dr. Alexandra Baumann, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Baumann works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Evanston, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.