Dr. Alexandra Baumann, DO
Overview
Dr. Alexandra Baumann, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Fl 16, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-5620
Northwestern Medicine Primary & Specialty Care Evanston1630 Sherman Ave Ste 100, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 535-6083
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She's wonderful and did exactly as promised, got path results back to me quickly. Very reassuring and caring. I'd highly recommend her. Impressive manner and care.
About Dr. Alexandra Baumann, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Healthcare Network
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
