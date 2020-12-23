Overview

Dr. Alexandra Accardi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Carney Hospital.



Dr. Accardi works at Nova Psychiatric Services in Quincy, MA with other offices in South Weymouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.