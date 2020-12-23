Dr. Accardi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexandra Accardi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexandra Accardi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Carney Hospital.
Dr. Accardi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nova Psychiatric Services1261 Furnace Brook Pkwy Ste 31, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (617) 479-7757
-
2
South Shore Wellness & Renewal Inc.851 Main St Ste 16, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (781) 849-7766Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Prime Behavioral Health234 Copeland St Ste 320, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (617) 479-4545
Hospital Affiliations
- Carney Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Accardi?
She really cares about her patients. You're not just a number to her. I moved an hour away and couldn't find a doctor that I felt as comfortable with as I do her. So now I will drive the extra hour. It's well worth it to know that you are in excellent hands when she is your doctor. Love her!!!
About Dr. Alexandra Accardi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1740219195
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Accardi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Accardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Accardi works at
Dr. Accardi has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Accardi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Accardi speaks Italian.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Accardi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Accardi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Accardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Accardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.