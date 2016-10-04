Dr. Alexandr Safarov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safarov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandr Safarov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexandr Safarov, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hudson, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache, Headache and Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 67 Prospect Ave Ste 160, Hudson, NY 12534 Directions (845) 452-9750
-
2
Hudson Valley Eye Surgeons At Vbmc LLC21 Reade Pl Ste 1100, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 214-1922Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Safarov?
Dr Safarov is very knowledgeable and caring provider. After seeing several physicians for my medical problems, Dr Safarov was the first doctor who diagnosed my condition and provided effective treatment. He takes time to sit and talk in depth with me each time I am there and shows genuine interest and care for my medical conditions and my well-being. I highly recommend Dr Safarova, but unfortunately you have to wait 2-3 month to get an appointment with him.
About Dr. Alexandr Safarov, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1912902636
Education & Certifications
- FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Safarov has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Safarov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Safarov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Safarov has seen patients for Tension Headache, Headache and Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Safarov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Safarov speaks Armenian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Safarov. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safarov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Safarov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Safarov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.