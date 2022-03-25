Dr. Zwil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Zwil, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Zwil, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Paoli Hospital.
Dr. Zwil works at
Locations
University of Pennsylvania Health System3535 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 746-6700
- 2 14 S WEST AVE, Bridgeton, NJ 08302 Directions (609) 652-3442
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
My son recently had a televisit with Dr. Zwil & he was great! He listened intently & answered each of our questions without making us feel foolish in any way. I APPRECIATE his knowledge of TBI & his basic explanation of the brain. I would highly recommend him to others.
About Dr. Alexander Zwil, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1861540601
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
