Dr. Alexander Zuriarrain, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (56)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alexander Zuriarrain, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cosmetic Surgery. They graduated from Ponce Sch of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Zuriarrain works at Zuri Plastic Surgery in South Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Zuri Plastic Surgery
    7540 SW 61st Ave, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 804-1603
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • Larkin Community Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Alexander Zuriarrain, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1265669113
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Florida
    Internship
    • University of New Mexico Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Ponce Sch of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • North Carolina State University
    Board Certifications
    • Cosmetic Surgery, General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Zuriarrain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuriarrain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zuriarrain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zuriarrain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zuriarrain works at Zuri Plastic Surgery in South Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Zuriarrain’s profile.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuriarrain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuriarrain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuriarrain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuriarrain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

