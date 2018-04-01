Overview

Dr. Alexander Zuhoski, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center, Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Zuhoski works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CLINICAL LABORATORIES INC in Riverhead, NY with other offices in Southampton, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.