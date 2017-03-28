Dr. Alexander Zilberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zilberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Zilberman, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Zilberman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Verde Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Phillip A St Raymond MD Pllc1972 Mesquite Ave, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 855-8515
Northern Arizona Healthcare Medical Group61 Bell Rock Plz Ste A, Sedona, AZ 86351 Directions (928) 649-7969
Northern Arizona Healthcare Medical Group - Cottonwood - General Surgery340 S Willard St, Cottonwood, AZ 86326 Directions (928) 649-7969
Emergency Department of Vvmc269 S Candy Ln, Cottonwood, AZ 86326 Directions (928) 639-6000
Family Health Providers Ltd.199 S Candy Ln Ste 1A, Cottonwood, AZ 86326 Directions (928) 649-7969
Hospital Affiliations
- Verde Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Zilberman is a good doctor and seems very thorough. The wait time to be seen was over 40 minutes. I am not sure what the reason is for such a long wait. Maybe if he explains why it would ease a patients concerns.
About Dr. Alexander Zilberman, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zilberman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zilberman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zilberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zilberman has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zilberman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zilberman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zilberman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zilberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zilberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.