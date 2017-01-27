Overview

Dr. Alexander Zemtsov, MD is a Dermatologist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Mercy, Ascension St. Vincent Randolph, Fayette Regional Health System, Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Iu Health Jay and Reid Health.



Dr. Zemtsov works at University Dermatology Center in Muncie, IN with other offices in Fishers, IN and Richmond, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.