See All Dermatologists in Muncie, IN
Dr. Alexander Zemtsov, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Alexander Zemtsov, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Alexander Zemtsov, MD is a Dermatologist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Mercy, Ascension St. Vincent Randolph, Fayette Regional Health System, Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Iu Health Jay and Reid Health.

Dr. Zemtsov works at University Dermatology Center in Muncie, IN with other offices in Fishers, IN and Richmond, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Dermatology Center
    3500 W Purdue Ave, Muncie, IN 47304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 747-6090
  2. 2
    Jothiharan Mahenthiran, MD, MBBS
    13121 Olio Rd Ste 100, Fishers, IN 46037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 747-6090
  3. 3
    Dermatology of Richmond
    830 Sim Hodgin Pkwy, Richmond, IN 47374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 939-7664

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Mercy
  • Ascension St. Vincent Randolph
  • Fayette Regional Health System
  • Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
  • Iu Health Jay
  • Reid Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Itchy Skin

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zemtsov?

    Jan 27, 2017
    I have been a patient of Dr. Zemtsov for years and have had a variety of procedures. He and his staff are professional, caring, and respectful. He is very knowledgable. Prices for procedures not covered by insurance are reasonable. After going to Dr. Zemtsov, I would not use another dermatologist. The quality of care I receive from Dr. Zemtsov far exceeds expectations.
    Lyla S in Muncie, IN — Jan 27, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alexander Zemtsov, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alexander Zemtsov, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zemtsov to family and friends

    Dr. Zemtsov's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zemtsov

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alexander Zemtsov, MD.

    About Dr. Alexander Zemtsov, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811901184
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Cleveland Clin Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Zemtsov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zemtsov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zemtsov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zemtsov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zemtsov has seen patients for Dermatitis, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zemtsov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Zemtsov. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zemtsov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zemtsov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zemtsov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alexander Zemtsov, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.