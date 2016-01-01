Overview

Dr. Alexander Wu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Wu works at Chia-Der Wu MD PC in Flushing, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.