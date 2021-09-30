Dr. Alexander Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Wong, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas|University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Wong works at
Locations
-
1
Alexander Wong, MD12121 Richmond Ave Ste 111, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (281) 805-3679Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Alexander Wong, MD16659 Southwest Fwy Ste 301, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 317-3887Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 12:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wong?
He has been my oncologist for years. Very reliable, very thorough in his examinations. His staff is extremely courteous and helpful. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Alexander Wong, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Japanese and Vietnamese
- 1992792402
Education & Certifications
- Rockwell Park Cancer Institute|Roswell Park Canc Institute
- Booth Meml Med Center|Booth Memorial Medical Center
- Chicago Med School|The Chicago Medical School
- University of Santo Tomas|University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Leukocytosis, Hemophilia and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wong speaks Chinese, Japanese and Vietnamese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.