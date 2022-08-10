Dr. Alexander Weber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Weber, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Weber, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their fellowship with Midwest Orthopedics - Rush University
Dr. Weber works at
Locations
-
1
USC Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery1520 San Pablo St Ste 2000, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (818) 658-5920Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Jan W Duncan, MD1808 Verdugo Blvd Ste 112, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 949-7380Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Huntington Hospital
- Keck Hospital of USC
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weber is easy going, great to deal with, very knowledgeable, and really interested in improving the health of his patients. He is an outstanding surgeon and a great person
About Dr. Alexander Weber, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1366763138
Education & Certifications
- Midwest Orthopedics - Rush University
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Vassar College
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weber works at
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Weber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.