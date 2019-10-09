Overview

Dr. Alexander Vukasin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Vukasin works at Urology Group Princeton PA in Princeton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.