Dr. Alexander Vukasin, MD
Dr. Alexander Vukasin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Urology Group Princeton PA134 Stanhope St, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-6487
- Princeton Medical Center
Great doctor! He put me at ease from our first meeting and was very professional and kind. I really appreciate a doctor who will take the time to personally call a patient at home to check in both before and after surgery.
About Dr. Alexander Vukasin, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English, French
- The NY Hosp - Cornell MC
- Yale Univ Sch of Med
Dr. Vukasin has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vukasin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
