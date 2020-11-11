Overview

Dr. Alexander Voldman, DO is a Cornea & Refractive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cornea & Refractive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Voldman works at Mahyar Eidgah MD in New York, NY with other offices in Milford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.