Dr. Alexander Vitievsky, MD

Nephrology
5 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alexander Vitievsky, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They graduated from CENTRE HOPITALIER UNIVERSITAIRE (ROUEN UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL) / FACULTI DE MIDECINE and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Vitievsky works at Holy Name Medical Center MS Ctr in Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Holy Name Medical Center
    718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 833-7090
    Monday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Name Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Hyperkalemia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Hyperkalemia

Treatment frequency



Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 05, 2022
    Dr Vitievsky took care to go over all the records for my 97 year old friend, and was very kind and funny. He made recommendations for follow through with ultrasound and blood work in another month. I look forward to our next visit!
    Margaret — Mar 05, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Alexander Vitievsky, MD
    About Dr. Alexander Vitievsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1447250303
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SUNY
    Residency
    • Cath Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Cath Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • CENTRE HOPITALIER UNIVERSITAIRE (ROUEN UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL) / FACULTI DE MIDECINE
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vitievsky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vitievsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vitievsky works at Holy Name Medical Center MS Ctr in Teaneck, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Vitievsky’s profile.

    Dr. Vitievsky has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vitievsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vitievsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vitievsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vitievsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vitievsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

