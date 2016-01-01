Dr. Villicana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexander Villicana, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Villicana, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Villicana works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alexander Villicana MD LLC624 W Duarte Rd Ste 201, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 447-6641
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Villicana?
About Dr. Alexander Villicana, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 59 years of experience
- English
- 1144368945
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Villicana works at
Dr. Villicana has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villicana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villicana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villicana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.