See All Plastic Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Alexander Villares, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Alexander Villares, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (38)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Alexander Villares, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus.

Dr. Villares works at AV Cosmetic Surgery Center in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    AV Cosmetic Surgery Center Alexander Villares, MD
    6930 E Chauncey Ln Ste 275, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 725-8627
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Scottsdale Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Appendicitis
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Appendicitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Weight Maintenance Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 38 ratings
Patient Ratings (38)
5 Star
(29)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Villares?

Nov 17, 2020
Very impressed with Dr. V’s professional services, exceptional follow-up care, care management and super results! My husband is a medical doctor and is very impressed with my services with Dr. V and his staff, we highly recommend this surgery center for your future goals. :)
Stephanie — Nov 17, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Alexander Villares, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alexander Villares, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Villares to family and friends

Dr. Villares' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Villares

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alexander Villares, MD.

About Dr. Alexander Villares, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 25 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, French and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1730155086
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Cleveland Clinic Florida
Fellowship
Residency
  • Mayo School of Graduate Medical Education
Residency
Medical Education
  • Howard University College of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alexander Villares, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villares is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Villares has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Villares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Villares works at AV Cosmetic Surgery Center in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Villares’s profile.

38 patients have reviewed Dr. Villares. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villares.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villares, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villares appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Alexander Villares, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.