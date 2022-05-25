Overview

Dr. Alexander Veloso, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL.



Dr. Veloso works at GastroMed in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Duodenal Polypectomy and Heartburn along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.