Dr. Alexander Vap, MD
Dr. Alexander Vap, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
Locations
Medical College of Virginia Hospitals1250 E Marshall St, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 828-7069
Vcu Health West Hospital - Addiction Psychiatry and Consultationliaison Psychiatry1200 E Broad St, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (919) 886-8101
Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center11958 W Broad St, Henrico, VA 23233 Directions (804) 360-4669Tuesday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
VCU Health Orthopedics9000 Stony Point Pkwy Fl 1, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 828-7069
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The first time I met Dr. Vap I felt super comfortable. He immediately detected an issue with my elbow with a x-ray followed by MRI with dye. Then, at the appointment for the reading of the MRI, Dr. Vap personally reached out to one of his Colleagues, Dr. Domson(phenomenal also) to get a second opinion. Dr. Vap got me an appointment the same day within two hours and now I’m scheduled for surgery within 3 weeks to take care of the issue so I can start my career and continue on with my joyful blessed life. This is what I call a top Doctor. Thanks Dr. Vap
About Dr. Alexander Vap, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Vap has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vap accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vap works at
Dr. Vap has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vap on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Vap. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vap.
