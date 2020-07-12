See All General Surgeons in Wynnewood, PA
Dr. Alexander Uribe, MD

General Surgery
3.8 (4)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alexander Uribe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Pontificia U Javeriana, Bogota and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Uribe works at Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lankenau Medical Center
    100 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 565-8564
    Lankenau Heart Group At Roxborough
    7114 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 565-8564

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Lankenau Medical Center
  • Paoli Hospital
  • Riddle Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 12, 2020
    I always liked Dr. Uribe. Common senses approaches. When I first met him years ago he told me to keep walking, go to Hawk Mt. I did and climbed to the top. Years later . . . "Faulty genes load the gun, but lifestyle pulls the trigger. " Unfortunately, my husband is a two tour Vietnam vet who never received benefits. Fighting for 5 years now. He has head, neck, tongue cancer from Agent Orange. Also TBI from service. They say the caregiver usually goes first. I am hoping Dr. Uribe can do his best because of my delay, so I can continue to care for MY HERO. It has not been easy to TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF. I know. I had NO HELP and I mean NO HELP. Family has disappeared. He is isolated. God Bless Dr. Uribe and staff. COVID did not help!!!!!!!!!!!! We are both in isolation do to health.
    Janet A Tier — Jul 12, 2020
    About Dr. Alexander Uribe, MD

    General Surgery
    45 years of experience
    English, German and Spanish
    1508869579
    Education & Certifications

    Baylor Affil Hosps
    Main Line Hospital - Lankenau
    Pontificia U Javeriana, Bogota
    Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Uribe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uribe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Uribe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Uribe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Uribe has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uribe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Uribe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uribe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uribe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uribe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

