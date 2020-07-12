Overview

Dr. Alexander Uribe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Pontificia U Javeriana, Bogota and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Uribe works at Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.