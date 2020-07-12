Dr. Alexander Uribe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uribe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Uribe, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Uribe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Pontificia U Javeriana, Bogota and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Uribe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lankenau Medical Center100 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 565-8564
-
2
Lankenau Heart Group At Roxborough7114 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19128 Directions (610) 565-8564
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Uribe?
I always liked Dr. Uribe. Common senses approaches. When I first met him years ago he told me to keep walking, go to Hawk Mt. I did and climbed to the top. Years later . . . "Faulty genes load the gun, but lifestyle pulls the trigger. " Unfortunately, my husband is a two tour Vietnam vet who never received benefits. Fighting for 5 years now. He has head, neck, tongue cancer from Agent Orange. Also TBI from service. They say the caregiver usually goes first. I am hoping Dr. Uribe can do his best because of my delay, so I can continue to care for MY HERO. It has not been easy to TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF. I know. I had NO HELP and I mean NO HELP. Family has disappeared. He is isolated. God Bless Dr. Uribe and staff. COVID did not help!!!!!!!!!!!! We are both in isolation do to health.
About Dr. Alexander Uribe, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1508869579
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Affil Hosps
- Main Line Hospital - Lankenau
- Pontificia U Javeriana, Bogota
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uribe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uribe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uribe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uribe works at
Dr. Uribe has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uribe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Uribe speaks German and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Uribe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uribe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uribe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uribe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.