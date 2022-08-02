Dr. Tuchman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Tuchman, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Tuchman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Tuchman works at
Locations
Jona Goldrich Center for Alzheimer's and Memory Disorders127 S San Vicente Blvd Ste A6600, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-7900
Cedars-sinai Medical Center8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 517-7022Wednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
So thrilled that we found Dr Tuchman, to take care of my dad's case!!! We are amazed by his work, and so lucky to have him. Dr Tuchman did a c1/c2 fusion. There was a potential need to do a occipital fusion (which some doctors thought was the only way), but Dr Tuchman was able to complete the c1/c2 fusion successfully, which is a significantly better outcome in terms of flexibility post-surgery. Dr Tuchman was incredibly empathetic, knowledgeable and caring throughout the entire process. He met with us for 3hrs on our first visit! He thoroughly explained the fracture, walked us through the images, and astutely noticed that some of the fractures were new vs old. Dr Tuchman answered all of our questions, and continued to meet with us daily until the surgery. Some surgeons race into surgery, and rush their time. Dr Tuchman is completely the opposite. We had 7+ opinions, but knew that Dr Tuchman cared the most about my dad's prognosis, and therefore would do the best job.
About Dr. Alexander Tuchman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
