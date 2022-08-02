Overview

Dr. Alexander Tuchman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Tuchman works at Jona Goldrich Center for Alzheimer's and Memory Disorders in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in West Hollywood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.