See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Alexander Trebelev, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Alexander Trebelev, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Alexander Trebelev, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Trebelev works at Jefferson Health Hospitalist Group in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dept of Radiology
    2201 Chapel Ave W, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Dept of Radiology
    111 S 11th St Ste 5340, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Trebelev?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Alexander Trebelev, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alexander Trebelev, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Trebelev to family and friends

Dr. Trebelev's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Trebelev

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alexander Trebelev, MD.

About Dr. Alexander Trebelev, MD

Specialties
  • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1104863489
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Fellowship
Residency
  • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Residency
Internship
  • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Internship
Medical Education
  • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Trebelev has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Trebelev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Trebelev. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trebelev.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trebelev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trebelev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Alexander Trebelev, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.