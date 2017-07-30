Dr. Alexander Tovar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tovar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Tovar, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Tovar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Tovar works at
Locations
Pacific Accountable Care Network Inc201 S Buena Vista St Ste 425, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 848-8311
Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center501 S Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 843-5111TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Just a few days ago, I had have emergency gallbladder surgery, I was placed in the hands of Dr. Tovar. I was a bit nervous not knowing who he is or the skill level. I was EXTREMELY satisfied with entire process. Step-by-step with reason, logic and the heightist level of compassion he and his support staff explained everything to me. I give Dr Tovar and everyone on his staff A+ reviews. They did an amazing job!
About Dr. Alexander Tovar, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245228519
Education & Certifications
- University S Ca School Of Med
- Harvard Medical School
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tovar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tovar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tovar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tovar speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tovar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tovar.
