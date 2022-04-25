Dr. Torres has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Torres, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Torres, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Avon Park, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring and HCA Florida Highlands Hospital.
Dr. Torres works at
Locations
Highlands Advanced Rheumatology and Arthritis Center Pl.596 US HIGHWAY 27 N, Avon Park, FL 33825 Directions (407) 757-0277
Arthritis Center of Orlando1550 Citrus Medical Ct, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 217-7261Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Sebring
- HCA Florida Highlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
When I seen Dr. Torres years ago, he took time with each patient, and it was never a rushed appointment... so I never minded sitting a little longer for my turn. Well, time has chanced and so do people.. I rarely see Dr Torres because I'd much rather see Jennifer! Jennifer takes the time with me, even tho my turn doesn't take as long as I'd like, but she still takes the time to listen to my health concerns and she explains any health concerns.. but as for Dr Torres.. I am thankful I only see him once or twice a year.. Whew. Maybe Dr Torres is good with those who have easier health problems than mine, because I have Many Allergies and many of my doctors get frustrated in trying to treat me.. But if you want to see Dr Torres, great! Seeing Jennifer, is even Better depending on your health..
About Dr. Alexander Torres, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1992827315
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
