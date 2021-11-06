Overview

Dr. Alexander Ton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Terre Haute Regional Hospital and Union Hospital.



Dr. Ton works at Terre Haute Medical Clinic in Terre Haute, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.