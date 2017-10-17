Overview

Dr. Alexander Tikhtman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Madisonville, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Louisville and Marcum and Wallace Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Tikhtman works at Trover Clinic in Madisonville, KY with other offices in Louisville, KY, Lexington, KY and New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

