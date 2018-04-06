Dr. Alexander Thermos, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thermos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Thermos, DO
Overview
Dr. Alexander Thermos, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
They are accepting new patients.
Locations
24421 Calle de la Louisa Ste 100, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Directions
(949) 916-0089
Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pm
David A. Steenblock, D.O., Inc.26381 Crown Valley Pkwy # 130, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 367-8870
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. Thermos for several years and have yet to come across a more caring and thorough doctor! I’ve recommended several of my friends and family to him and completely trust his opinions. He takes the time to really listen to how you’re feeling and gets to the bottom of your health issue no matter what it takes. I can’t say enough good about Dr Thermos!
About Dr. Alexander Thermos, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1104818491
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- Lake Forest College, Lake Forest Illinois
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thermos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thermos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Thermos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thermos.
