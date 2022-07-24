Overview

Dr. Alexander Tejani, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital and Richmond University Medical Center.



Dr. Tejani works at Healthcare Associates in Medicine in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

