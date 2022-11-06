Overview

Dr. Alexander Talalight, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center.



Dr. Talalight works at Retina Centers Of Alabama in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Floaters and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.