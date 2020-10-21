Dr. Alexander Taghva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taghva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Taghva, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Taghva, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Locations
Orange County Neurosurgical Associates26732 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 541, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 388-7190Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Five years ago, Dr. Taghva saved my life by performing an intensive 8 hour surgery to stabilize my spine after multiple myeloma had eaten away my T9 vertebrae. I am forever grateful to him! Such a great doctor/surgeon. He is so amazing, smart, friendly, and very easy to talk to. Thanks you, Dr. T!!
About Dr. Alexander Taghva, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Usc University Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
- University Of Southern California
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taghva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taghva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taghva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taghva has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Scoliosis and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taghva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Taghva. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taghva.
