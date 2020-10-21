Overview

Dr. Alexander Taghva, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Taghva works at Orange County Neurosurgical Associates in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Scoliosis and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.