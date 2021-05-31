Dr. Alexander Szymanski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szymanski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Szymanski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Szymanski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in State College, PA.
Dr. Szymanski works at
Locations
Centre Medical and Surgical Associates PC1850 E Park Ave Ste 201, State College, PA 16803 Directions (814) 234-8800
Mount Nittany Medical Center1800 E Park Ave, State College, PA 16803 Directions (814) 231-7000
Mnpg Urology Reedsville Lab96 Kish Rd, Reedsville, PA 17084 Directions (717) 667-7720
Mount Nittany Health - Philipsburg - Cardiology1061 N Front St Ste 2, Philipsburg, PA 16866 Directions (814) 376-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Nittany Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best
About Dr. Alexander Szymanski, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1255544714
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szymanski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szymanski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szymanski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szymanski works at
Dr. Szymanski has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szymanski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Szymanski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szymanski.
