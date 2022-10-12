Dr. Alexander Sweidan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweidan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Sweidan, MD
Dr. Alexander Sweidan, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They graduated from POZNAN MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, St. Mary Medical Center and UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Sweidan works at
Strongkids Medical Group Inc136 Broadway, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 Directions (949) 873-5537Monday6:00am - 10:00pmTuesday6:00am - 10:00pmWednesday6:00am - 10:00pmThursday6:00am - 10:00pmFriday6:00am - 10:00pmSaturday6:00am - 10:00pmSunday6:00am - 10:00pm
Strong Families Medical Group2222 S Main St, Santa Ana, CA 92707 Directions (714) 542-1331Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- St. Mary Medical Center
- UCI Medical Center
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I saw Dr Sweidan for my smoking and COPD. He found that I had a lung nodule. He did biopsy within the weeks it was found. Because he caught it early I was able to have surgery and be cured of cancer. He is a great lung doctor and he is always thoughtful. He also treats my COPD. THANK YOU DR SWEIDAN!
- Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
- English, Polish, Romanian and Spanish
- 1689070161
- University Of California, Irvine Medical Center
- St. Mary Medical Center-Ucla
- St. Mary Medical Center-Ucla
- POZNAN MEDICAL ACADEMY
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonology
