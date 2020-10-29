See All Nephrologists in Avenel, NJ
Dr. Alexander Swan, MD

Nephrology & Hypertension
4 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alexander Swan, MD is a Nephrology & Hypertension Specialist in Avenel, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Lenox Hill Hosp-NYU

Dr. Swan works at NEPHROLOGY HYPERTENSION RENAL TRANSPLANT AND RENAL THEREPY, LLC in Avenel, NJ with other offices in Passaic, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Heart Palpitations and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrology Hypertension Renal Transplant and Renal Therepy, LLC
    1030 Saint Georges Ave Lowr Level, Avenel, NJ 07001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 750-5555
  2. 2
    Passaic Medical & Wellness
    916 Main Ave Ste 2B, Passaic, NJ 07055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (862) 249-1010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
  • Overlook Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cough
Heart Palpitations
Osteoporosis
Cough
Heart Palpitations
Osteoporosis

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Alexander Swan, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology & Hypertension
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Burmese, Chinese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1346218856
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lenox Hill Hosp-NYU
    Residency
    • Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
    Internship
    • Wyckoff Heights Med Ctr-Weill Cornell
    Undergraduate School
    • MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE (I), RANGOON, BURMA
