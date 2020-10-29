Overview

Dr. Alexander Swan, MD is a Nephrology & Hypertension Specialist in Avenel, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Lenox Hill Hosp-NYU



Dr. Swan works at NEPHROLOGY HYPERTENSION RENAL TRANSPLANT AND RENAL THEREPY, LLC in Avenel, NJ with other offices in Passaic, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Heart Palpitations and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.