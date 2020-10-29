Dr. Alexander Swan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Swan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Swan, MD is a Nephrology & Hypertension Specialist in Avenel, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Lenox Hill Hosp-NYU
Dr. Swan works at
Locations
-
1
Nephrology Hypertension Renal Transplant and Renal Therepy, LLC1030 Saint Georges Ave Lowr Level, Avenel, NJ 07001 Directions (732) 750-5555
-
2
Passaic Medical & Wellness916 Main Ave Ste 2B, Passaic, NJ 07055 Directions (862) 249-1010
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Overlook Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Swan?
Dr swan is the best doctor I have experienced so far in my whole life because he knows all detailed facts about my diseases. I feel a lot better after I met Dr Swan. He cures my diseases and sufferings. God bless him.
About Dr. Alexander Swan, MD
- Nephrology & Hypertension
- English, Burmese, Chinese and Spanish
- 1346218856
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hosp-NYU
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
- Wyckoff Heights Med Ctr-Weill Cornell
- MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE (I), RANGOON, BURMA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swan works at
Dr. Swan has seen patients for Cough, Heart Palpitations and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Swan speaks Burmese, Chinese and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Swan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.