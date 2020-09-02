Dr. Alexander Sudarshan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sudarshan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Sudarshan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Sudarshan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.
Dr. Sudarshan works at
Locations
-
1
The EyeExperts Brownsville1058 E Los Ebanos Blvd, Brownsville, TX 78520 Directions (956) 541-4828
-
2
The EyeExperts Weslaco1315 E 6th St Ste 5, Weslaco, TX 78596 Directions (956) 969-3893
-
3
The Eye Experts Youth Clinic Brownsville1096 E Los Ebanos Blvd, Brownsville, TX 78520 Directions (956) 541-4828
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Block Vision
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Opticare
- PHCS
- Superior HealthPlan
- Superior Vision
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Virginia Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sudarshan?
Went to see him about 15 years ago for eye surgery. He was very informative, helpful, a wonderful doctor. Great follow-up visit. My surgery went well with minimal scarring. Highly recommend him. (I had a tumor under my left eye that was removed) Araceli Ledezma Weslaco TX
About Dr. Alexander Sudarshan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- 1518988625
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- St Joseph Medical Center
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Yale University-Cum Laude
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sudarshan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sudarshan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sudarshan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sudarshan works at
Dr. Sudarshan has seen patients for Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sudarshan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sudarshan speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
207 patients have reviewed Dr. Sudarshan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sudarshan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sudarshan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sudarshan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.