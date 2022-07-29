See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Marlton, NJ
Super Profile

Dr. Alexander Strauss, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alexander Strauss, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine.

Dr. Strauss works at Centra Psychotherapy Associates in Marlton, NJ with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Centra PC
    5000 Sagemore Dr, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 983-3866
    Centra
    255 S 17th St Ste 2710, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 735-6554

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Hypomania Chevron Icon
Major Affective Disorder 1 Chevron Icon
Major Affective Disorder 2 Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Supportive Counseling Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Alexander Strauss, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396946869
    Education & Certifications

    • Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    • Duke University
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
