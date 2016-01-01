Dr. Alexander Stokowski, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stokowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Stokowski, DMD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Stokowski, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Smithville, MO.
Dr. Stokowski works at
Locations
Dentistry at Smithville Marketplace15700 N US Highway 169 Ste C, Smithville, MO 64089 Directions (816) 403-3788
Elmhurst Dental Care333 W 1st St, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 833-5110
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alexander Stokowski, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1164942850
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stokowski accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans.
