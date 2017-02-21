Overview

Dr. Alexander Stojanovic, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Stojanovic works at Oakland Gastroenterology Associates in West Bloomfield, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Constipation and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.