Dr. Alexander Stein, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.9 (11)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alexander Stein, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from University College, University of London and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance, St. Mary Medical Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Stein works at The Surgery Group of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beverly Hills Anesthesia Inc
    8635 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 289-1518
  2. 2
    Alexander G Stein MD
    1045 Atlantic Ave Ste 512, Long Beach, CA 90813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 983-8292
  3. 3
    Los Angeles Office
    8634 W 3rd St # 865W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 854-1904

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
  • St. Mary Medical Center
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lung Cancer
Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart
Lung Cancer
Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart

Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiothoracic Disorders Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Feb 23, 2019
    Had triple bypass in 1994 which all were 100% closed. Dr. Stein performed quadruple bypass, corrected an aneurysm and other critical issues with my heart. I am truly blessed to have had Dr. Stein as my Thoracic Surgeon. Thank you.++++++++++
    About Dr. Alexander Stein, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • 50 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and French
    • 1861440430
    Education & Certifications

    • Las Usc Med Ctr/Hosp Good Samaritan/Chldrns Hospital
    • University College, University of London
    • Thoracic Surgery
