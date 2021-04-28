Overview

Dr. Alexander Starodub, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Riverside Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Starodub works at Caity A Burke in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Ft Wright, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.