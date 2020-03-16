Overview

Dr. Alexander Stadnyk, MD is a Pulmonologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.



Dr. Stadnyk works at Houston Infectious Disease in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Wheezing and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.