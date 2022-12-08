Dr. Alexander Spira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Spira, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Spira, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Reston Hospital Center, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and UVA Haymarket Medical Center.
Dr. Spira works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Cancer Specialists - Fairfax8613 Lee Hwy Ste 200N, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 280-5390
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Reston Hospital Center
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spira?
I visited your office on November 15, and it went very nicely. I didn't have to wait long before Dr. Spira came to see me, and there was also his assistant, Steve, very helpful. I was told I needed to have a CT Scan but it might take a few weeks until I would get an appointment at the Fairfax Radiology. It didn't - the next day Steve called me and said he had made an appointment for me for November 17. So I was very pleased with your service in November. But reading your mail I was wondering - did you mean you would like a description of the whole service I've got by VCS since October of 2019 when I got Dr. Spira's diagnosis ? That would take a bit longer to write. But I found it very good - you cured me. But after the CT Scan in November I was very soon called by Fairfax Radiology that VCS had gotten the results and told them that I need another scan in 6 months. As I told one of you over the phone last week, I would like to get a printed copy of the scan results
About Dr. Alexander Spira, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1902874514
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of University Of Pennsylvania
- New York University School
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spira has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spira accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spira works at
Dr. Spira has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Spira. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.