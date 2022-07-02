Dr. Alexander Spiess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spiess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Spiess, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Spiess, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
Locations
Upp Department of Plastic Surgery3601 5th Ave # 6FL, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 648-8976
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Spiess saved my husband's hand after being chewed up by a corn picker. My husband is 8 months into recovery and Dr. Spiess and his team saved his hand. He is kind, caring, professional there is no words to thank him for what he has done for my husband. I would recommend him 100%.
About Dr. Alexander Spiess, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1245255447
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Wayne State University/DMC
- University Of North Carolina At Chapell Hill
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University of Michigan
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spiess has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spiess accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spiess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spiess has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spiess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Spiess. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spiess.
