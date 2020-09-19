Dr. Alexander Soutter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soutter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Soutter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Soutter, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.
Locations
Pediatric Surgical Group2730 Prosperity Ave Ste C, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 814-5322
Summerville Pediatric Specialists295A Midland Pkwy Ste 120, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 944-6150Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
This was our second time (different kid - Duh!) getting a belly-button hernia fixed with Dr. Soutter. He is still awesome! He loves kids and he knows how to talk to them so they aren't scared. He also takes time to talk to us, in language that's easy to understand. We all felt very comfortable with him. Summerville operating room was great!
About Dr. Alexander Soutter, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Royal Chldrns Hospital
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
