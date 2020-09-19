Overview

Dr. Alexander Soutter, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Soutter works at Inova Medical Group in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Summerville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.