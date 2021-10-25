See All Otolaryngologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Alexander Sorin, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (70)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alexander Sorin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Sorin works at North Shore ENT in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Deafness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    North Shore ENT
    North Shore ENT
2001 Marcus Ave Ste S10, New Hyde Park, NY 11042
(516) 627-7100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Nosebleed
Deafness
Earwax Buildup
Nosebleed
Deafness

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Airway Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Croup Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Croup
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dry Mouth Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Facial Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Impacted Shoulders Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngopharyngeal Reflux Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Paradoxical Vocal Cord Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rhinitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rhinitis
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Treatment for Nose Bleeds Chevron Icon
Treatment of Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Oct 25, 2021
    Absolutely the best!!! Dr. Sorin listened to my issues and recommended me on the best course of action. I've gone to see other ENTs and was not getting any results. Highly recommend!!
    — Oct 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alexander Sorin, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1922068626
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Mn Medical Center-Riverside Campus
    Residency
    • New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • The Johns Hopkins University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Sorin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sorin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sorin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sorin works at North Shore ENT in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sorin’s profile.

    Dr. Sorin has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Deafness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sorin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    70 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

