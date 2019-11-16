Dr. Sonkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Sonkin, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Sonkin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from ZAPOROZ'E MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Dr. Sonkin works at
Locations
-
1
Alexander Sonkin MD PA11012 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste 304, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 968-9298
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Takes his time to answer any and all questions your may have
About Dr. Alexander Sonkin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Russian
- 1255381737
Education & Certifications
- ZAPOROZ'E MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sonkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sonkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sonkin works at
Dr. Sonkin speaks Russian.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Sonkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sonkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sonkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sonkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.