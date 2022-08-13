Overview

Dr. Alexander Soneru, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Macneal Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Soneru works at Chicago Hand and Orthopedic Surgery Centers in Schaumburg, IL with other offices in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.