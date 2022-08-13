Dr. Alexander Soneru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soneru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Soneru, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Soneru, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Macneal Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Soneru works at
Locations
Chicago Hand and Orthopedic Surgery Centers2000 E Algonquin Rd Ste 109, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (855) 469-6784Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Chicago Hand and Orthopedic Surgery Centers1 Transam Plaza Dr Ste 460, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Directions (855) 469-6784Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Macneal Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Soneru was on time, extremely professional, helpful and efficient. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Alexander Soneru, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soneru has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soneru accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soneru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soneru works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Soneru. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soneru.
