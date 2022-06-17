Dr. Alexander Sokol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sokol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Sokol, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Sokol, MD is an Urology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Locations
AS Urology - Dr. Alexander Sokol2493 Richmond Rd # 2, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 227-5505
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional office. Doctor Sokol very high professional and amazing personality. Very highly recommended.After changing few urologists I am very happy to find one of the best.
About Dr. Alexander Sokol, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sokol has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sokol accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sokol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sokol has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sokol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sokol speaks Russian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sokol. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sokol.
