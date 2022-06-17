See All Urologists in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Alexander Sokol, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Alexander Sokol, MD

Urology
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Alexander Sokol, MD is an Urology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Sokol works at AS Urology - Dr. Alexander Sokol in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Urology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Yaniv Larish, MD
Dr. Yaniv Larish, MD
8 (7)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    AS Urology - Dr. Alexander Sokol
    2493 Richmond Rd # 2, Staten Island, NY 10306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 227-5505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Acute (or Transient) Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Diagnosis and Management Chevron Icon
Female Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gainswave for Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Incomplete Bladder Emptying Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Lower Urinary Tract Obstruction Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Primary Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 1 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 10 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 11 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 14 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 2 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 3 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 4 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 5 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 6 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 7 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 8 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 9 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - X-Linked 1 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - X-Linked 2 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary -12 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary -13 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary -15 Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Rezum System for BPH Chevron Icon
Simple Kidney Cyst Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Testosterone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Urachal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urge Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Tumor Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sokol?

    Jun 17, 2022
    Very professional office. Doctor Sokol very high professional and amazing personality. Very highly recommended.After changing few urologists I am very happy to find one of the best.
    Leonid Yelkin — Jun 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alexander Sokol, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alexander Sokol, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sokol to family and friends

    Dr. Sokol's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sokol

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alexander Sokol, MD.

    About Dr. Alexander Sokol, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528207610
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Sokol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sokol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sokol has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sokol accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sokol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sokol works at AS Urology - Dr. Alexander Sokol in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sokol’s profile.

    Dr. Sokol has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sokol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sokol. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sokol.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sokol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sokol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alexander Sokol, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.