Dr. Alexander Sobel, DO
Dr. Alexander Sobel, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med and is affiliated with Evergreenhealth Monroe.
Anderson Sobel Cosmetic Surgery626 120th Ave NE Ste B201, Bellevue, WA 98005 Directions (425) 453-9060
Anderson Sobel Cosmetic Surgery1632 116th Ave NE Ste A, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 453-9060
Hospital Affiliations
- Evergreenhealth Monroe
I recently elected to have a brow lift and eyelid surgery. I chose Dr. Sobel to do the surgery after reading his credentials, viewing his website and then going in for a consultation to make sure I was a good candidate. My results are so amazing and I'm only one month to the day from my surgery. What a transformation. His skill is obvious and I find myself smiling every time I look at myself in the mirror! The office is clean, well decorated and the staff is professional and friendly.
About Dr. Alexander Sobel, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1992913917
- Alderwood Surgery Center
- Ohio Univ
- Ohio University
- Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med
- Colby College
Dr. Sobel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
