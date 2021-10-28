See All Family Doctors in Gig Harbor, WA
Dr. Alexander Snowmassara, MD

Family Medicine
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Alexander Snowmassara, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Snowmassara works at MultiCare Gig Harbor Primary Clinic in Gig Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MultiCare Gig Harbor Medical Park
    4545 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 250, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 530-8000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Gout
VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Gout
VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Gout
  View other providers who treat Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Asthma
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Cough
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Fever
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hives
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Lice
  View other providers who treat Migraine
  View other providers who treat Obesity
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Rash
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Shingles
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Warts
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Snowmassara?

    Oct 28, 2021
    Knowledgeable, helpful, sincere, great care
    Mark — Oct 28, 2021
    About Dr. Alexander Snowmassara, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073925962
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • MultiCare Tacoma Family Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Snowmassara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snowmassara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Snowmassara has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Snowmassara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Snowmassara works at MultiCare Gig Harbor Primary Clinic in Gig Harbor, WA. View the full address on Dr. Snowmassara’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Snowmassara. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snowmassara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snowmassara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snowmassara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

