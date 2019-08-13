Dr. Alexander Slotwiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slotwiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Slotwiner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alexander Slotwiner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Brooklyn Heights186 Joralemon St Fl 12, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (929) 455-2399
Wellness &Prevention Center170 William St Fl 1, New York, NY 10038 Directions (646) 588-2526
Bart A Kummer MD111 Broadway Fl 2, New York, NY 10006 Directions (212) 263-9700Thursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
NYU Langone Sheepshead Bay Medical Associates3632 Nostrand Ave Ste 3, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 615-0162
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Waiting room is hectic yet the people are friendly. Dr Slotwiner is exactly who you are looking for. Personable, knowledgeable, performs his own tests & follows through. Excellent Doctor, Person and confidante
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Weill Cornell Medical Center
- University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
