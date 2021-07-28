See All Urologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Alexander Skokan, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Alexander Skokan, MD

Genitourinary Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Alexander Skokan, MD is a Genitourinary Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Dr. Skokan works at Urology Clinic at Harborview in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Clinic at Harborview
    410 9th Ave N # 7, Seattle, WA 98109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Men's Health Center at UWMC-Roosevelt
    4245 Roosevelt Way NE # 3, Seattle, WA 98105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harborview Medical Center
  • UW Medical Center - Montlake
  • UW Medical Center - Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Incontinence
Bladder Stones
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Incontinence
Bladder Stones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Transgender Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Skokan?

Jul 28, 2021
Attentive and personal in his approach as well as a professional in every way. Impressed with his team and all who provided support for the patient. Perfect solution to a a very scary time for the patient, family and loved ones.
— Jul 28, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Alexander Skokan, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alexander Skokan, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Skokan to family and friends

Dr. Skokan's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Skokan

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alexander Skokan, MD.

About Dr. Alexander Skokan, MD

Specialties
  • Genitourinary Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1851719900
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alexander Skokan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skokan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Skokan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Skokan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Skokan works at Urology Clinic at Harborview in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Skokan’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Skokan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skokan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skokan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skokan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Alexander Skokan, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.